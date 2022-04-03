Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

