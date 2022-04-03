Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 633 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

