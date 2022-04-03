Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

