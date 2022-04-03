Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 187.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNI opened at $41.67 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

