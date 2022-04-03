Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $91.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.72 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

