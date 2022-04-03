Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will announce $241.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.61 million to $244.70 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.16 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.