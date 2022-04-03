Americana Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

