Americana Partners LLC Invests $549,000 in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Canon by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.