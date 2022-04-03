Americana Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WH opened at $84.54 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

