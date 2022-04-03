Americana Partners LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 212.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,338,000 after purchasing an additional 527,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $305.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

