Americana Partners LLC Buys 29,709 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 208.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

