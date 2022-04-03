Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ABB by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

