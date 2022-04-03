Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

