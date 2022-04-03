American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, ensuring a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in infrastructure upgrade. The utility aims to cut 60% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. AWR continues to add shareholder value via regular dividend hikes. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, AWR depends on California for a significant chunk of its earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. The utility’s liquidity may be adversely affected by changes in water supply costs. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties and aging pipelines heightens the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AWR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

AWR stock opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in American States Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

