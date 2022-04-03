American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CFO Buys $50,135.00 in Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AOUT stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

