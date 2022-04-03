American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.05 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $38,469,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

