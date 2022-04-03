American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMBK opened at $16.24 on Friday. American Bank has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.
American Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
