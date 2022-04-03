América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in América Móvil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after buying an additional 89,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in América Móvil by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 132,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

