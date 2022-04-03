Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Insider Stephen Le Page Buys 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4Get Rating) insider Stephen Le Page acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,607.81).

LON AA4 opened at GBX 31.80 ($0.42) on Friday. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

