Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.
Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
