Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 855,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,521 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

