Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

