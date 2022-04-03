Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 2,568,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

