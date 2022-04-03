Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.41. The company had a trading volume of 609,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.71 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

