Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,416 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,207,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.