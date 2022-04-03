Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Shares of ILMN traded up $14.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,685. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

