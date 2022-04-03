Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AON by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $328.83. The company had a trading volume of 943,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.34. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $331.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

