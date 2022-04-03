Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.36. 2,940,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

