Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

