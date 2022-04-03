Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.90. 7,514,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,875. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

