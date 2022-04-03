Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Linde by 90.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Linde by 20.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.73. 1,477,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. The company has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

