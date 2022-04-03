Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $226.30. 1,538,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,040. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.95.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

