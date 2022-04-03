Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 41.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 234,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $1,101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 173,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 1,055,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,525. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

NMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.