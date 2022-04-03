Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 398 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 201.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $34.64. 3,289,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.68) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $496.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

