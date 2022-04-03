Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.54.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

