Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

EQIX traded up $21.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $763.00. 356,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,488. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.69. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.