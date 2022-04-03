Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 943 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,379,330. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

