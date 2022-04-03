Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,225 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,857. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

