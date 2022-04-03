Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

