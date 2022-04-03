Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,508,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,648,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 7.18% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.16 million, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

