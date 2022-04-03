Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,056,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after buying an additional 78,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

