Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

