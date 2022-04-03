Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $50.45 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 212,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,450,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.93% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $232.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

