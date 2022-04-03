Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $48.72 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 279,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

