Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,579,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TriMas as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRS. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.
In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.
