Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,691,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Kroger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 223,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

