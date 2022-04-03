Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $92,441,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of 3M at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

