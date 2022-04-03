Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $45.46 Million Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,103,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Weyerhaeuser as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,029.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $65,015,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 176,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

