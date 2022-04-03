Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $98.09 Million in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,093,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.60% of Abiomed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $338.64 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.62. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

