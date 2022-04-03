Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $93.54 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 538,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,541,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.