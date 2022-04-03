Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $90.88 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,042,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,879,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

